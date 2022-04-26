Wealth among Africa’s richest set to soar in Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius

Mauritius has the highest wealth per capita (average wealth per person) in Africa, at $34,500 (about R539,000), followed by SA at $10,970 (about R171,000) and Namibia at $9,320 (about R146,000).

Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth, said private wealth refers to all an individual’s net assets (property, cash, equities and business interests) less any liabilities.

Top African countries to watch

“Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest growing markets, including Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius. We forecast private wealth growth of more than 60% in all three countries in the next decade, driven by especially strong performance in the technology and professional services sectors,” Amoils said.

“Strong growth in private wealth of more than 50% is also predicted in Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia over the next 10 years,” said Dominic Volek, head of private clients at Henley & Partners, a global residence and citizenship advisory firm.

Mauritius leads

According to the report, Mauritius is the fastest growing wealth market in Africa, with projected growth of 80% over the next decade.

This will also make it one of the fastest growing high-income markets in the world over this period (in percentage growth terms), together with Australia, Malta, New Zealand and Switzerland. By 2031, HNWI numbers in Mauritius are expected to reach more than 8,000.

SA’s poor performance

In general, SA’s performance over the past decade has been poor, with total private wealth held in the country declining by 12% from $739bn (about R11.6-trillion) in 2011 to $651bn (about R10.2-trillion) in 2021, the report states.

Amanda Smit, managing partner of Henley & Partners SA, said the country ranks 28th in the world when it comes to private wealth, ahead of major economies such as Argentina, Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey.

“No matter how well or poorly a country is performing today, one thing has become very clear in our new age of uncertainty — governments and investors must focus on building resilience,” she said.