New Models

New Honda ZR-V heading to Europe in 2023

10 May 2022 - 11:51 By Motoring Staff
The Honda ZR-V will go on sale in Europe next year.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Honda confirmed on Tuesday that its new ZR-V C segment SUV will go on sale across European markets in 2023.

The all-new model will slot between the HR-V and CR-V in the Honda current line-up. The ZR-V will be powered by the Japanese firm's "e:HEV"' full hybrid powertrain, further expanding Honda’s range of electrified options to its customers.

With further electrified SUV models set to follow, the ZR-V marks an important evolution in the Honda line up, with the brand concentrating further on this growing segment.

Honda is yet to release photos of the ZR-V, but we do expect some soon.

There is no confirmation yet if the SUV will make its way to SA. 

