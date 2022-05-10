New Honda ZR-V heading to Europe in 2023
10 May 2022 - 11:51
Honda confirmed on Tuesday that its new ZR-V C segment SUV will go on sale across European markets in 2023.
The all-new model will slot between the HR-V and CR-V in the Honda current line-up. The ZR-V will be powered by the Japanese firm's "e:HEV"' full hybrid powertrain, further expanding Honda’s range of electrified options to its customers.
With further electrified SUV models set to follow, the ZR-V marks an important evolution in the Honda line up, with the brand concentrating further on this growing segment.
Honda is yet to release photos of the ZR-V, but we do expect some soon.
There is no confirmation yet if the SUV will make its way to SA.
