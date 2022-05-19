Photos of new BMW XM leaked before official unveiling

New cars “leaking” on social media before their official debuts is an all too common occurrence in this digital day and age — and an absolute nightmare for manufacturers.

The latest victim is BMW, who has just had photographs of its soon-to-be-revealed XM splashed all over Instagram by user Wilcoblok. Developed by the Munich carmaker's M Division, this flagship SUV is (as TimesLIVE Motoring reported earlier this week) a plug-in hybrid model that marries a newly developed 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine to an electric drive system for a claimed total output of 480kW and 800Nm of torque.

This is distributed to all paws via a hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system. BMW hasn't released performance figures, but expect it to be ludicrously fast. Raw pace aside, it also offers a claimed maximum pure-electric driving range of about 80km.