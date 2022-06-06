Bentley unleashes racy new 2022 Continental GT V8 S

Bentley on Monday unveiled its new Continental GT V8 S.

Designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts, it comes equipped with a cache of racy modifications, including a fruity sports exhaust system that amplifies the timbre of the car's 4.0l twin-turbocharged crossplane V8 engine.

Unfortunately Bentley hasn't done anything to boost the power of this unit so it still produces the same 404kW and 770Nm as the standard Continental GT. Expect a 0-100km/h dash of 4.0 seconds and a maximum speed of well over 300km/h.

There are no modifications on the chassis front either, though Bentley Dynamic Ride (a 48v active anti-roll control system designed for flatter cornering) is fitted as standard.