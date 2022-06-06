×

New Models

Bentley unleashes racy new 2022 Continental GT V8 S

06 June 2022 - 15:27 By Motoring Reporter
The Continental GT V8 S gets a black gloss radiator grille and headlamp surrounds.
Image: Supplied

Bentley on Monday unveiled its new Continental GT V8 S.

Designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts, it comes equipped with a cache of racy modifications, including a fruity sports exhaust system that amplifies the timbre of the car's 4.0l twin-turbocharged crossplane V8 engine.

Unfortunately Bentley hasn't done anything to boost the power of this unit so it still produces the same 404kW and 770Nm as the standard Continental GT. Expect a 0-100km/h dash of 4.0 seconds and a maximum speed of well over 300km/h. 

There are no modifications on the chassis front either, though Bentley Dynamic Ride (a 48v active anti-roll control system designed for flatter cornering) is fitted as standard. 

Other distinguishing features of the Continental GT V8 S include a menacing black gloss finish applied to the radiator grille, headlamp and window surrounds. Red-painted brake calipers are standard while a set of gigantic 22-inch Y-shaped alloy wheels is optional. A slightly smaller set of 21-inch tri-spoke alloy wheels with a diamond finish is fitted as standard. Finishing things off are front and rear light clusters with dark tinted lenses. 

The interior sets itself apart with a mixture of Dinamica (artificial suede) and leather. You will also find the same driver display graphics as the flagship Continental GT Speed as well as “S” emblems embroidered onto the headrest of each seat. Bentley also applied a metal “S” signature badge to the dashboard and installed a pair of illuminated “S” tread plates. 

