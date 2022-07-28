If you love kicking it old school then you will no doubt appreciate the new Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy II.
Limited to a scant 25 examples worldwide, this unique off-roader is assembled by the experts over at Land Rover Classic, using Defender models built between 2012 and 2016. Once sourced, these donor vehicles are completely stripped and rebuilt by hand to exacting standards and improved high specifications.
And at the top of the list is a 5.0l V8 petrol engine whacking out 298kW and 515Nm worth of torque. For improved performance, on the beaten track as well as off it, this is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Other “modern-fications” include upgraded brakes, an uprated suspension and various steering enhancements.
Land Rover Classic unleashes ultra-exclusive Defender Works V8 Trophy II
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
More obvious, perhaps, is the bespoke black-and-white camouflage livery applied to every Defender Works V8 Trophy II. According to the press release, it features 23 locations where Land Rover has conquered challenging terrain in more than 70 years of off-roading explorations. These include historic off-roading challenges as well as more recent Land Rover expeditions in regions from SA to Laos and Peru.
Riding on Gloss Black 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels, customers can also look forward to a range of exterior add-ons designed to help them live their best #ExpeditionLife. These include a full-width 1.27m LED light bar, protective front A-frame that houses a winch and a rear recovery point finished with rock sliders and an external roll bar for added body protection. There's also a rear ladder that provides access to the roof rack while subtle detailing includes Land Rover Trophy badging and white logo detail on the mud flaps.
Hoist yourself up into the cabin and you'll discover Recaro sports seats finished in black and white Windsor leather (the dashboard, doors and headliner are also trimmed in hide), a modern infotainment system with integrated navigation and mobile device connectivity, plus a bespoke Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown set in the middle of the dash.
Available in 90, 110 and 110 Double Cab Pick-Up body styles, the Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy II is now available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic. Prices start at £225,000 about R4,575,225).
