2: A choice of three derivatives
From launch, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is available in three model derivatives: Limited, Overland and Summit Reserve.
The entry-level Limited is generously equipped and comes fitted with a raft of standard niceties, including Capri leather upholstery, illuminated cupholders, a leather-wrapped heated multifunction steering wheel, three-zone climate control, as well as heated front and rear seats. The front seats further benefit from ventilation. Infotainment duties are handled by the firm's Uconnect 5 Navigation system linked to an 8.4-inch touchscreen. This is wired to a punchy 506-watt nine-speaker Premium audio system. Other standout features include 12 USB ports, a wireless charging pad and a digital instrument cluster.
The mid-level Overland model builds on this specification with a more substantial 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a mighty McIntosh High Performance Audio System that powers 19 speakers via a 950-watt amplifier. A few of the other notable upgrades include a front passenger interactive 10.25-inch display, multi-colour interior ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery and a hands-free powered tailgate for easy loading.
The flagship Summit Reserve benefits from exclusive appointments such as full Palermo leather upholstery, a deluxe headliner, premium berber floor mats, second row window shades, a wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated door sills and four-zone climate control. The front seats gain a massage function for extra comfort on long trips. There's also a standard night-vision camera for safer driving at night.
Five things to know about the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Image: Supplied
The spacious Jeep Grand Cherokee L is now available in SA. Built to take on the equally burly Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, here are five things you should know about it.
Image: Supplied
1: Seating for seven (or a more luxurious six)
Increased interior real estate is what the Grand Cherokee L is all about and it achieves this via an extended wheelbase measuring 3,091mm — that's a 176mm increase over the regular Grand Cherokee. This allows for the installation of a third row of seating, meaning there's space for seven adults. For improved vehicle access, the Grand Cherokee L also comes fitted with larger second-row door apertures that open up a full 64 degrees.
With the third row of seating folded flat to the floor there's 1,328l of boot space. Fold flat the second row and this increases to a huge 2,396l. So if you're looking for a capacious SUV with space for the whole family, then the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a worthy candidate.
Alternatively, customers can opt for the range-topping Summit Reserve derivative that focuses more on all-out luxury with the second row seating comprising of two individual “tip and slide” chairs that, upholstered in Palermo leather, are heated and ventilated.
Image: Supplied
2: A choice of three derivatives
From launch, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is available in three model derivatives: Limited, Overland and Summit Reserve.
The entry-level Limited is generously equipped and comes fitted with a raft of standard niceties, including Capri leather upholstery, illuminated cupholders, a leather-wrapped heated multifunction steering wheel, three-zone climate control, as well as heated front and rear seats. The front seats further benefit from ventilation. Infotainment duties are handled by the firm's Uconnect 5 Navigation system linked to an 8.4-inch touchscreen. This is wired to a punchy 506-watt nine-speaker Premium audio system. Other standout features include 12 USB ports, a wireless charging pad and a digital instrument cluster.
The mid-level Overland model builds on this specification with a more substantial 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a mighty McIntosh High Performance Audio System that powers 19 speakers via a 950-watt amplifier. A few of the other notable upgrades include a front passenger interactive 10.25-inch display, multi-colour interior ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery and a hands-free powered tailgate for easy loading.
The flagship Summit Reserve benefits from exclusive appointments such as full Palermo leather upholstery, a deluxe headliner, premium berber floor mats, second row window shades, a wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated door sills and four-zone climate control. The front seats gain a massage function for extra comfort on long trips. There's also a standard night-vision camera for safer driving at night.
Image: Supplied
3: One engine to power them all
No matter which Jeep Grand Cherokee L derivative you choose, all come equipped with the firm's 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine tuned to deliver 210kW and 344Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. According to Jeep, this bestows the Grand Cherokee L with a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,813kg. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at a claimed 10.6l/100km, though out in the real world we would — especially at altitude — expect it to be considerably higher.
Image: Supplied
4: Ready for the rough stuff
As with most vehicles wearing the Jeep name, the Grand Cherokee L promises to be more than competent across rugged terrains. While the entry-level Limited model is fitted with the firm's Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System, the Overland and Summit Reserve benefit from the more advanced Quadra-Trac II system. These two derivatives also sport a Quadra-Lift air suspension system with semi-active damping. Native to all models in the Grand Cherokee L range is a Selec-Terrain traction management system with five modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand), hill descent control and a rear limited-slip differential.
Image: Supplied
5: Pricing
Now available at Jeep dealerships, pricing for the Grand Cherokee L range is as follows:
Limited: R1,299,900
Overland: R1,479,900
Summit Reserve: R1,679,900
Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/120,000km roadside assistance plan.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Mitsubishi launches new Triton GL single-cab bakkie
Mercedes-Benz offers a glimpse of new EQE SUV interior
Bentley teases exclusive new Mulliner Batur
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos