New Models

Next gen Ford Ranger Raptor gets active-valve exhaust system

19 August 2022 - 12:24 By Motoring Reporter
Four exhaust settings are on offer - Quiet, Normal, Sport or Baja.
Image: Supplied

It has been confirmed that the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will hit the asphalt with a standard active-valve exhaust system, which will allow owners to customise the timbre of their vehicle with a touch of a button.

According to Ford, the system is designed to adjust the sound emitted from the Raptor’s 3.0l twin-turbo V6 via a series of valves that operate like those inside wind instruments such as saxophones and pipe organs. 

“For the next Ranger Raptor, we wanted to make the character of the car come alive to emphasise the power and define the presence of the vehicle, but not make the car tiring when it didn't need to be, says Ford performance and special vehicle engineering manager Justin Capicchiano.

“We spent hundreds of hours tuning and developing the sound of the vehicle and think we have something that sounds right for the bakkie.”

The next gen Ranger Raptor's active-valve exhaust system.
Image: Supplied

Four factory preset settings will be on offer in the new Ranger Raptor — Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja. Quiet, like it says on the tin, is optimised for the maximum amount of aural stealth while Baja cranks the decibels up to 11 for a properly sporting soundtrack. 

“From computer modelling to physical prototypes, the intention was to create a distinctive and emotionally exciting engine note that will have the hair standing up on the arms of those who hear it. We want you to know it’s a Ranger Raptor driving down the road before you see it.”

