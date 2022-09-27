Other standout features include a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, five USB ports, dual-zone climate control with overhead vents for the second and third row seating, cruise control, a rearview camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. Ford have also bundled in a plethora of driver assist systems including pre-collision assist, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning and automated emergency braking. There's also lane keeping alert, lane keeping aid, road edge detection and driver warning.
New 2022 Ford Everest pricing and specification announced
Image: Supplied
Ford has released pricing and specs for its new Everest SUV launching in SA this week.
The two-model lineup begins with the Everest Sport, powered by the firm's 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine tuned to deliver 154kW and 500Nm of torque. This capable unit is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and an electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time four-wheel drive system that includes includes 2H, 4H and 4L modes for especially tricky off-road conditions. Drivers can also toggle between one of six factory preset drive modes, including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud and Ruts and Sand.
These drive modes dovetail into the raft of other technologies Ford has spliced into the Everest to further enhance its capabilities on and off the beaten track. These include an electronic rear differential lock (activated via the dedicated SYNC off-road screen), hill descent control and a dedicated off-road screen that gives an unimpeded view of terrain ahead with predictive overlay guidelines designed to help the driver negotiate obstacles.
As to be expected, the Everest Sport comes generously equipped with standard features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, power-lift tailgate, partial leather seats, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a large high-resolution portrait-format 12-inch touchscreen linked to Ford's new Sync 4A infotainment system. The latter offers voice-activated communications, inductive charging to keep your smartphone juiced and full wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Other standout features include a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, five USB ports, dual-zone climate control with overhead vents for the second and third row seating, cruise control, a rearview camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. Ford have also bundled in a plethora of driver assist systems including pre-collision assist, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning and automated emergency braking. There's also lane keeping alert, lane keeping aid, road edge detection and driver warning.
The flagship Everest Platinum ups the performance ante with Ford's all-new 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine that kicks out 184kW and 600Nm of torque. As with the Sport, this powertrain is mated to the firm's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission that sends power to all paws via an advanced new permanent four-wheel drive system that constantly adjusts the flow of drive between the front and rear axles for optimal traction.
In keeping with its range-topping credentials, the Platinum model comes fitted with a range of luxurious specification upgrades including 21-inch alloy wheels, full underbody protection, premium leather upholster, heated second row seating and a much larger 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster. The portrait-orientated 12-inch touchscreen is also linked to a 360º camera with a split-view display for easier manoeuvring in tight urban spaces.
Other niceties exclusive to the Platinum model come in the form of a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, an electric parking brake and leather trimmed e-Shifter, interior ambient lighting, a 400 watt inverter for powering laptop computers and other devices plus 50:50 split third row seating that can be folded flat with a simple push of a button.
The list of active safety features has also been extended on the Platinum model to include cutting-edge technologies such as adaptive cruise control (with traffic jam assist, stop and go and lane centring), active park assist 2.0 (with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking), distance alert and indication, evasive steer assist and intersection functionality.
Finally, both the Everest Sport and Platinum models feature a maximum wading depth of up to 800mm, an approach angle of 30.3º and a departure angle of 23.3º. Ground clearance on the Sport measures in at 229mm and 226mm on the Platinum. Both have a maximum braked trailer towing capability of up to 3,500kg (+400kg over the old model) and a rooftop can support static loads of up to 350kg and dynamic loads of up to 100kg.
Image: Supplied
Pricing for the new 2022 Ford Everest range is as follows:
Sport 2.0L BiT 4WD 10-speed automatic: R965,400
Platinum 3.0l V6 AWD 10-speed automatic: R1,113,100
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km.
