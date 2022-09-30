New Models

International Launch

Everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Urus S

30 September 2022 - 10:23 By Motor News Reporter
The new Lamborghini Urus S debuts new styling tweaks and more power from a 4.0l twin-turbo engine.
Image: Supplied

Fresh from assembling the last unit of the Aventador series and the Urus Performante a month before, Automobili Lamborghini has announced the new Urus S — a face-lifted model that’s a little less focused and cushier than the harder-edged Urus Performante. 

The twin-turbo V8 engine produces 490kW and 850Nm which matches that of the Urus Performante while the Urus S dispatches the 0-100 km/h sprint in a lesser but still wicked 3.5 seconds, representing a mere 0.2 seconds deficit.

Top speed is in equal measure at 305km/h while a retuned exhaust system emits a more distinct sound at start-up and a sharper note in each drive mode.

The Urus S chassis has adaptive air suspension and is tweaked for a super sports driving feel but smoother handling. Driving modes include Strada, Sport, Corsa and EGO with immediate torque response and body balancing according to the particular requirements of its off-road drive selectors: Terra, Neve and Sabbia.

The interior of the Urus S is presented with a fully-revised, stylish color and trim offers such as this brown, among others. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: supplied

The Urus S introduces specific and sophisticated design enhancements advocating its sports luxury persona through an increase in options of colours, trim, wheels, style packages and special details that allow customisation, from understated to maximum sportiness.

A new front bumper design adopts more refined lines and incorporates a new matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate as standard, complemented by the black lines of the front grille. Five further style configuration options combine body colour, shiny black, and carbon fibre components in shiny and matt finish.

A new lightweight carbon fibre painted bonnet comes with matt black air vents, with optional finishes to the vents in gloss black, body colour or carbon fibre in shiny or matt finish. A visible carbon fibre roof is optionally available.

New rear bumper styling, a matt black painted lower part and a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel is standard, with optional matt or shiny black, or Ad Personam option in bright chrome.

New rim options are offered alongside the standard 21-inch wheel, including 22-inch Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23-inch Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.

Detail changes also apply to the rear section while the four exhaust bazookas emit a distinct roar. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior of the Urus S is presented with a fully revised colour and trim offer. Both the new bicolour Sportivo and Sophisticated option feature the new Urus Performante stitching pattern.

The bicolour Sportivo delivers a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary colour; the Sophisticated black leather trim comes with new contrast colour options in conjunction with refined new Blu Leandro and Verde Aura alongside tan, cream and brown.

Connectivity in the Urus S includes connected navigation, security features and several in-car control services. Services such as remote park via the Lamborghini Unica App can also be managed via smartphone integration, with the enhancement of smartwatch controls including the virtual car key function. 

SA prices are R4,195,000 for the new Urus S and R4,495,000 for the Urus Performante.Stock will arrive between December and January.

