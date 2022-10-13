The UX 300e includes the latest active safety technologies and multimedia system, including a larger, higher resolution touch panel display, optimised instrument panel and console area, and two new type-C USB ports for charging devices.
The “Hello Lexus” feature and digital key enhances customer usability, enabling the doors to lock/unlock and the EV system to start via a smartphone. A panoramic monitor with transparent ground surface image display offers the driver a view of road surface conditions.
“As Lexus’s first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle,” said Lexus international chief engineer Mitsuteru Emoto.
Lexus unveils new all-electric UX 300e
Image: Supplied
Lexus has announced the global debut of its new UX 300e, an all-electric derivative of its compact crossover series. It is the first EV series from the Japanese luxury brand, adding to its hybrid and conventional engines.
Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and Lexus SA said it’s studying the viability of local sales, adding that new specifications for its UX models will be announced before the end of the year.
The UX 300e’s power train consists of a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased to 72.8kWh from 54.4kWh making for a cruising range of 450km. Outputs are 150kW and 300Nm. The electric power train and underfloor battery pack offer optimal front/rear weight distribution, while the rear performance dampers will boost driving dynamics and reduce road noise, Lexus said.
