New Subaru Impreza unveiled at LA Auto Show

18 November 2022 - 11:41
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The sporty RS is the flagship model of the new Impreza range.
Image: Supplied

Subaru has quietly unveiled its sixth-generation Impreza at the 2022 LA Auto Show. 

While the outgoing model could be had as a sedan, the new Impreza is available exclusively as a hatchback: an understandable move in a world where the traditional three-box saloon is basically biding its time on death row. And while it uses the same underpinnings as the old car — the tried and tested Subaru Global Platform — the engineers have made it 10% more rigid thanks to additional structural adhesive and stiffer suspension mounting points. Subaru claims this will make the Impreza handle better, though whether most people will notice — or care — remains to be seen. If they do, they'll also appreciate the new dual-pinion steering rack derived from the WRX.

The new Impreza is available as a hatchback only.
Image: Supplied

While the Impreza Base and Sport models make do with a 2.0four-cylinder boxer engine making a claimed 113kW and 197Nm of torque, the flagship RS derivative is powered by a slightly more piquant 2.5l flat-four putting out 135kW and 241Nm. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT transmission featuring an eight-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. And, no, before you ask, there's no option of a manual. According to Subaru, the symmetrical all-wheel drive system on the new Impreza has been recalibrated to offer a faster response time, more agile handling and better cornering.

Redesigned cabin gets an 11.6-inch Starlink touchscreen infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

The redesigned cabin is home to more supportive front seats as well as a new generation EyeSight Driver Assist system now standard across the range. While an improved climate control system focuses specifically on occupied seats, multimedia duties are handled by an 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The RS model also gets gunmetal and simulated carbon fibre interior trim accents, an extra sporty leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, power moonroof and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat. 

According to Subaru marketing manager Nteo Nkoli the new sixth-generation Impreza range is yet to be confirmed for the South African market. 

