New Models

Refreshed Suzuki S-Presso serves up extra features and improved economy

07 December 2022 - 13:51 By Motoring Reporter
All new S-Presso models are equipped with a more frugal engine.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki has updated its popular little S-Presso hatchback with extra features, more tech and new engine technology. Designed to improve fuel consumption, all S-Presso models now come standard with the firm's 49kW/89Nm 1.0l three-cylinder “Dualjet” petrol engine that made its local debut in the Celerio that launched earlier in the year. Equipped with two fuel injectors per cylinder and bolstered by stop-start technology, Suzuki claims that manual versions of the S-Presso now sip just 4.6l/100km on the combined cycle. Those equipped with the optional automated manual gearbox fare even better at 4.4l/100km. 

While its three-star Global NCAP rating remains a topic of much debate, Suzuki has upped the active safety ante on the new S-Presso with ESP now fitted as standard equipment. Another new feature is the addition of ISOFIX top and lower child restraint anchors as well as hill hold control on models equipped with the automated manual transmission. 

14-inch alloy alloy wheels are standard on GL+ and S-Edition models.
Image: Supplied

Exterior styling tweaks come in the form of smart new 14-inch alloy wheels fitted to both the GL+ and flagship S-Edition models. Meanwhile the entry-level GL model continues to make do with steel wheels clad with full plastic wheel covers. For peace of mind all models have a full-sized spare wheel. The S-Edition model sports an upgraded body kit consisting of silver-coloured bumper inserts and striking new silver detailing on the front bumper.

All models are available in a choice of six colours, including White, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and the popular Sizzle Orange.

A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard on the flagship S-Edition.
Image: Supplied

Interior upgrades include the addition of Suzuki's seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system on S-Presso GL+ models. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, this proven set-up features full Bluetooth connectivity as well as steering wheel controls for hands-free phone use. Step inside the range-topping S-Edition, and you'll find an even larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired to a handy reverse camera. 

As before, the entire S-Presso range has Bluetooth connectivity, satellite steering wheel controls, central locking, front electric windows, AC and power steering as standard.

S-Edition sports an attention-grabbing bodykit, which includes silver-coloured bumper inserts and new silver detailing on the front bumper.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Suzuki S-Presso range is as follows: 

1.0 GL manual: R162,900

1.0 GL auto: R176,900

1.0 GL+ manual: R169,900

1.0 GL+ auto: R183,900

1.0 GL+ manual S-Edition: R185,900

1.0 GL+ auto S-Edition: R199,900

Pricing includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.

