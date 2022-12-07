Refreshed Suzuki S-Presso serves up extra features and improved economy

Suzuki has updated its popular little S-Presso hatchback with extra features, more tech and new engine technology. Designed to improve fuel consumption, all S-Presso models now come standard with the firm's 49kW/89Nm 1.0l three-cylinder “Dualjet” petrol engine that made its local debut in the Celerio that launched earlier in the year. Equipped with two fuel injectors per cylinder and bolstered by stop-start technology, Suzuki claims that manual versions of the S-Presso now sip just 4.6l/100km on the combined cycle. Those equipped with the optional automated manual gearbox fare even better at 4.4l/100km.

While its three-star Global NCAP rating remains a topic of much debate, Suzuki has upped the active safety ante on the new S-Presso with ESP now fitted as standard equipment. Another new feature is the addition of ISOFIX top and lower child restraint anchors as well as hill hold control on models equipped with the automated manual transmission.