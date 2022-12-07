Soccer

PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić

07 December 2022 - 13:51 By Sports Staff
Royal AM's Samir Nurković and Sedwyn George sit in the stands during a Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round match against Mbabane Highlanders of Eswatini at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 16 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Royal AM say Samir Nurković never signed for them, the player's lawyer says.

The 30-year-old Serbian striker signed for the Royal after being released by Kaizer Chiefs in July.

Since then, Royal have allegedly attempted to discard Nurković as he has not kicked a ball in official competition due to a long-term injury. The forward has taken his case to Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).   

Speaking from Zagreb in Croatia, Nurković's lawyer, Davor Lazić, told Marawa Sports Worldwide that Royal have responded to the player's allegation.

“We received a response from the club yesterday. However, because [we have just started with the ongoing case] I cannot disclose any details.

“But generally what they [Royal] stated is they do not agree with the claims and in a nutshell don't even consider him the club's player.

“So it's a bit of a shifting of the story. First we had that he was injured and on sick leave, and now he apparently never appeared there or was the club's [player], and the contract [was] not concluded.

“So it's really interesting how the club is developing this story.”

