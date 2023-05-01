The late father of the AC Cobra, Carroll Shelby, was born on January 11 1923 and died on May 10 2012. He would have turned 100 years this year, and the company is honouring his memory with its first production electric vehicle (EV) — the Mustang Mach-E GT.
Only 100 units are being built for the European market and retrofitted to 2021-2023 model year cars. Though the company doesn’t share technical details, it says the Shelby Ford Mustang Mach-E package modifies the electric all-wheel drive vehicle to enhance handling and styling through suspension modifications and a lower ride height.
Aesthetically it gets carbon fibre mirror caps, door trim, racing stripes and Shelby badging. Shelby says it worked with exhaust specialists Borla to create a digital V8 soundtrack based on a supercharged Shelby GT500 and piped through the car’s speaker system. The system will also simulate transmission shifts.
Asked why it’s aimed at the European market only instead of Shelby’s home market, Aaron Shelby, board member of Carroll Shelby International and grandson of the company founder, said: “We elected to initially offer the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT only in Europe because sales of EVs are growing much more rapidly there than in the US.”
“And from 2016 to 2021, the number of public EV charging stations increased by 431% across Europe. It just makes good business sense for Shelby American,” Shelby said.
Shelby Mustang Mach-E is the tuning firm's first EV
Image: Supplied
Each Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT includes paid membership in Team Shelby, the international club Carroll Shelby established in 2008. Memberships benefits include exclusive access to Shelby Forums, events, parties and car shows and invitations to national and regional track events.
The company continues to offer Super Snake mods for conventional V8-powered Mustangs but also some new energy mobility solutions. These include a hybrid Ford F-150 bakkie and the Shelby E-bike.
Each of the 100 Shelby Mustang Mach-Es will be entered into the official Shelby authentication registry.
“As the first production version of an EV in our history, it offers owners potential collectability,” Shelby said.
The package cost starts at €24,900 (R504,000) not including the base vehicle.
