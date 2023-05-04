How to watch the 2023 Simola Hillclimb action live

It’s Simola Hillclimb week, and the excitement is building for the 13th edition of the popular motorsport event in Knysna.

For fans who aren’t able to attend the three days of competition, starting with Classic Car on Friday May 5 and followed by King of the Hill on Saturday and Sunday, the next best thing will be to watch the event online via the official Simola Hillclimb live stream, or on SABC Plus.

“There has been significant growth over the past two years in the number of people from around the world that join the Simola Hillclimb online,” says Ian Shrosbree, MD of the Knysna Speed Festival which owns the Simola Hillclimb.

“This year we’re expecting a big leap in the number of local and international viewers due to the top-calibre drivers that will be competing, comprising F1 star Mika Salo, along with WRC and WRX champion Petter Solberg and his well-known brother, Henning, who also enjoyed a long career in both formulas.”

The Simola Hillclimb live stream will be available throughout all three days of the event via the website www.simolahillclimb.com and will be hosted by radio DJ and F1 presenter Sasha Martinengo, along with Cars.co.za presenter Ciro de Siena. Raceday TV’s Colin Hastie will be focusing on the intense action in the bustling pitlane, including regular interviews with the drivers and organisers.

Rodrigo de Oliviera, who runs the popular Hillclimb Monsters channels on social media, will be joining the broadcast remotely from Portugal on his Hillclimb Monsters Facebook page, one of the world’s leading sources for hillclimb racing events, with almost a million followers.

Along with the official live stream, the Simola Hillclimb will once again be featured on SABC, which is the event’s national free-to-air broadcast partner through to 2024.

For the 2023 edition, SABC Sports Channel will broadcast the Simola Hillclimb on the SABC Plus app which can be downloaded free from your device’s app store, or accessed on the website www.sabcplus.com. The package includes live coverage of Classic Car Friday from 2-3.30pm, while the opening day of King of the Hill will be featured from 7.30-8.50pm on Saturday. The Sunday action is scheduled for 4-6pm.