Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X

The SUV line-up is smartened with a facelift and there are two new models

04 May 2023 - 16:09 By Denis Droppa
Smart new dark Magnetite trim enhances the SUV’s street cred.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu Motors South Africa has given its MU-X seven-seater SUV a styling update to keep it fresh against the new Ford Everest and recently refreshed Toyota Fortuner. Two new models are added to the MU-X line up, providing a broader choice for families with active lifestyles.

A subtle exterior tweak sees the previous Tungsten silver finishes replaced with smarter-looking dark Magnetite finishes for the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, front fog lamp bezels, roof rails and side steps. The rear combination lamps have also been given a refresh that continues the theme.

Also new to the LS models are 18-inch alloy wheels shared with the hi-spec LSE, replacing the old 17-inch versions. A matching full-size 18-inch alloy spare wheel is provided on the LS and LSE instead of steel rims. The range-topping Onyx gains more street cred with new 20-inch machined alloy wheels.

The dark Magnetite accents are continued inside to give the cabin a more upmarket appearance. Leather seats become standard across the range in place of cloth previously used on lower-spec models, with electrically-adjustable front seats. The seat cushions have been reworked for better comfort and support

A striking Norwegian Blue replaces the old Santos Brown, while tinted privacy glass becomes standard across the range.

The LSE and Onyx models get a new power tailgate with a step sensor integrated into the rear bumper, allowing convenient hands-free access to the boot.

To aid parking and manoeuvrability in tight spaces, the LS models gain front and rear parking sensors. On the LSE, an auto-dimming rear view mirror is standard.

The LSE and Onyx boast remote start functionality, allowing the driver to start the vehicle remotely from the key to precool or preheat the cabin.

A new value-focused 1.9 LS model will shortly be added to the range for the first time, using the same 110kW/350Nm turbodiesel engine that powers the Isuzu D-Max bakkie range.

The remainder of the range continues with the 3.0l turbodiesel with outputs of 140kW/450Nm, while a new four-wheel drive version of the hi-spec 3.0 LSE is added. Until now the LSE was available only in 4x2 guise.

The electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system allows easy switching between two-wheel drive, 4x4 high range and 4x4 low range using a rotary dial.

All models now have leather seats.
Image: Supplied

All MU-X models are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which in the LSE comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, as on the Onyx. The 4x4 variants receive a harness protector for the rear differential lock, providing greater protection against damage when tackling challenging off-road terrain.

All MU-X models come with stability control, ABS brakes, hill start assist, hill descent control and seven airbags. The LES and Onyx in addition have tyre pressure sensors, blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert and rear radar.

Infotainment in the base LS versions is provided by a 7-inch touchscreen system with integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-Fi, with front and rear USB charging ports and six speakers. The LSE and Onyx models get a 9-inch display and two extra speakers.

PRICES

3.0 LS 4x2 — R784,300

3.0 LS 4x4 — R867,600

3.0 LSE 4x2 — R826,200

3.0 LSE 4x4 — R909,500

3.0 Onyx 4x4 — R928,100

Includes five-year/120,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and five-year/90 000km service plan

