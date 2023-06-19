While the Rafale's rakish silhouette is complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels, its sloped tailgate leads your eyes down to a pair of rear light clusters inspired by Chinese tangram puzzles. Set as far apart as possible, these units serve to visually enhance this SUV's width. From launch, customers can pick between one of five paint colours, including Flame Red, Starry Black, Shale Grey Glossy, White Pearl Satin and a striking new Alpine Blue.
Renault lifts the lid on new Rafale flagship SUV
Meet the new Renault Rafale: a D-segment SUV that debuts with coupé-inspired styling cues and a bold new design language set to carry the carmaker into an exciting new era.
Slotting in above the Arkana and named after the Caudron Rafale (a Renault-powered aeroplane that set a flight speed record in 1934), the Rafale measures 4.71 metres long, 1.86 metres wide and 1.61 metres high. Its wheelbase of 2.74 metres is the same as the new Espace, which ensures generous interior space for passengers. Some of the vehicle's standout exterior features include a chiselled front end, home to a gloss black radiator grille with a tightly packed diamond mesh design. This is flanked by the French carmaker's new signature headlamps first seen on the fifth-generation Clio.
While the Rafale's rakish silhouette is complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels, its sloped tailgate leads your eyes down to a pair of rear light clusters inspired by Chinese tangram puzzles. Set as far apart as possible, these units serve to visually enhance this SUV's width. From launch, customers can pick between one of five paint colours, including Flame Red, Starry Black, Shale Grey Glossy, White Pearl Satin and a striking new Alpine Blue.
Built on the firm's CMF-D platform, the Rafale will initially be available with a 149kW E-Tech full hybrid powertrain marrying a 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors. Power is distributed to the front wheels via a multimode automatic transmission offering seamless shifting and fuel economy of 4.7l/100km. Down the line, Renault will offer a more feisty Rafale derivative sporting a 224kW E-Tech plug-in hybrid powertrain paired to a traction-enhancing all-wheel drive system.
The spacious cabin is shrouded by an enormous Solarbay panoramic roof incorporating active AmpliSky technology, which can automatically lighten or darken the tint of the glass to suit weather conditions. Other notable features include seats covered in eco-friendly (61% recycled) Alcantara upholstery and the firm's latest OpenR digital cockpit. The latter pairs a 12.3-inch portrait-format touchscreen infotainment system with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. There's also a customisable head-up display.
Based on Android Automotive 12, the operating system offers access to Google Maps and Google Assistant as well as 50 other Apps available for download on Google Play. Wireless smartphone mirroring is also on offer and works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For optimal safety and passenger wellbeing in all conditions, the Rafale comes equipped with 32 advanced driver assistance systems, including intelligent speed assist — a feature that alerts the driver if the car’s speed exceeds the limit it reads on road signs. This is backed up by adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, among others.
According to Renault the Rafale 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid will reach markets in spring 2024. At the time of writing there are no plans to bring it to South Africa.
