Dubbed "True Love Red" by Rolls-Royce, this one-of-a-kind pigment appears almost black but in direct light reveals a red, pearlescent shimmer. To achieve this rich variation, surface finish specialists developed a new paint process, which was perfected over 150 careful iterations. A base coat, the colour of which is a guarded secret, was followed by five layers of clear lacquer, each blended with a slightly different tone of red.
Perhaps more impressive is the interior: the dashboard showcases an intricate parquet inlay pattern Rolls-Royce says took two years of experimentation to perfect. Examine it closely and you'll notice an abstract expression of falling rose petals formed using 1,603 pieces of black wood veneer triangles.
The complex pattern is crafted with 1,070 perfectly symmetrical elements forming the background, and 533 asymmetrically positioned red pieces representing the rose petals. The asymmetry was requested by the clients to represent a natural, organic "scattering" of petals.
This intricately detailed piece stretches from the rear shawl panel through the doors and onto the expansive fascia.
Is this R563m Rolls-Royce Droptail the world's most expensive new car?
Image: Supplied
One of the most opulent creations to come out of this year's Monterey Car Week is the new Rolls-Royce Droptail.
Unveiled during a private ceremony at nearby Pebble Beach, California on Sunday, this exclusive roadster is the first of four coachbuild commission specials crafted to the exacting specifications of the carmaker's top-tier (read most well-monied) clients.
Riding on a bespoke architecture, the Droptail is a veritable land yacht comparable in size to the British firm's all-electric Spectre coupé. While the latter offers space for four people, this latest Spirit of Ecstasy wearer is a strict two-seater designed to carry its occupants in a cabin of carefully curated luxury (more about that later).
Image: Supplied
Though most owners will no doubt wish to enjoy this Rolls-Royce exposed to the elements, a removable hard top is provided for when that Côte d'Azur, France sunshine gets a little too much. Patrons will need some assistance with this, however, as it needs to be installed manually: there are no fancy folding panels or motors to make your life easy.
Power comes courtesy of a 6.75l twin-turbocharged V12 engine making 442kW, which is more than enough power to deliver you to your Lake Como, Italy retreat in record time.
Giant 22-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard as is an ultra-compliant air suspension.
This particular example – La Rose Noire Droptail – was commissioned to celebrate the deep and passionate partnership between a husband and wife, the heads of a prominent international family. Fans of the Black Baccara rose, the couple chose to sample the dark pomegranate hue of this flower as their preferred shade of exterior paint.
Image: Supplied
Dubbed "True Love Red" by Rolls-Royce, this one-of-a-kind pigment appears almost black but in direct light reveals a red, pearlescent shimmer. To achieve this rich variation, surface finish specialists developed a new paint process, which was perfected over 150 careful iterations. A base coat, the colour of which is a guarded secret, was followed by five layers of clear lacquer, each blended with a slightly different tone of red.
Perhaps more impressive is the interior: the dashboard showcases an intricate parquet inlay pattern Rolls-Royce says took two years of experimentation to perfect. Examine it closely and you'll notice an abstract expression of falling rose petals formed using 1,603 pieces of black wood veneer triangles.
The complex pattern is crafted with 1,070 perfectly symmetrical elements forming the background, and 533 asymmetrically positioned red pieces representing the rose petals. The asymmetry was requested by the clients to represent a natural, organic "scattering" of petals.
This intricately detailed piece stretches from the rear shawl panel through the doors and onto the expansive fascia.
Image: Supplied
Set into the middle of the latter is a one-off timepiece by Audemars Piguet, which was also commissioned by the client. The beautiful 43mm Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date is powered by a self-winding Calibre 4407 movement, featuring a flyback chronograph and a split-seconds mechanism.
Masterfully matched to La Rose Noire’s colourway, it incorporates red counters and a red inner bezel, providing a bright contrast to the black "open-worked" dial highlighted with rhodium-toned bevels.
Although this striking timepiece is a headlining feature of the cabin, Rolls-Royce says it can be removed by the clients and worn. When moved to the wrist, the aperture in the fascia is covered with a titanium open-worked blank head watch highlighting a white-gold coin displaying a rose engraving, also hand-sculpted by the Audemars Piguet artisans.
Image: Supplied
Also worth mentioning is a unique Rolls-Royce champagne chest finished with matching rose petal parquetry and co-ordinated to match the car's palette. At a press of a button it opens to reveal an intricate Champagne set replete with hand-blown crystal flutes.
The exterior lid converts to a serving tray made of book-matched open pore black sycamore wood, while stored thermal Champagne coolers cradle chilled bottles of exclusive vintage Champagne de Lossy, crafted specially to the clients' taste.
This and a whole lot more make the La Rose Noire Droptail one of the most decadent automotive experiences money can buy. Speaking of which, those in the know speculate that this Rolls-Royce wears an estimated price tag of around $30m (an eye-watering R563m), making it possibly the most expensive new car in the world right now.
READ MORE:
New Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is the ultimate in luxury
New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé sticks with V8 power
Lamborghini unveils Lanzador electric concept car with more than 1,000kW
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos