New Mercedes GLC Coupé goes on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back

The stylish new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé line-up is now on sale in South Africa.

Joining the GLC SUV models launched earlier in the year, these Coupé variants are targeting buyers seeking a little more visual oomph. Featuring an aggressively raked rear roofline the GLC Coupé comes standard with the German carmaker's Avantgarde exterior package, which bolts on 18‑inch light alloy wheels and chrome detailing around the glasshouse and along the side running boards. Complementing these striking design elements is a Mercedes star-pattern radiator grille flanked by new LED headlamp clusters.

Customers may also opt for the AMG Line package. Ticking this box avails 19-inch or 20-inch mixed-profile tyres as well as wheel arch liners in the vehicle colour. Also offered as optional extras are easy-entry running boards and a Night package. To help accentuate the width of the vehicle, Mercedes has installed two-part taillights with black-coloured and dark red connecting elements. The rear apron also features a chrome under guard.