New Mercedes GLC Coupé goes on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back
The stylish new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé line-up is now on sale in South Africa.
Joining the GLC SUV models launched earlier in the year, these Coupé variants are targeting buyers seeking a little more visual oomph. Featuring an aggressively raked rear roofline the GLC Coupé comes standard with the German carmaker's Avantgarde exterior package, which bolts on 18‑inch light alloy wheels and chrome detailing around the glasshouse and along the side running boards. Complementing these striking design elements is a Mercedes star-pattern radiator grille flanked by new LED headlamp clusters.
Customers may also opt for the AMG Line package. Ticking this box avails 19-inch or 20-inch mixed-profile tyres as well as wheel arch liners in the vehicle colour. Also offered as optional extras are easy-entry running boards and a Night package. To help accentuate the width of the vehicle, Mercedes has installed two-part taillights with black-coloured and dark red connecting elements. The rear apron also features a chrome under guard.
As with the exterior, the interior of the new GLC Coupé is fitted with the Avantgarde package as standard. This means you can look forward to niceties such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, an inductive charging pad, voice assistant, Artico man-made leather upholstery and heated front seats. The optional AMG Line package adds a leather-lined dashboard with nappa-look beltlines. A panoramic sunroof is also available.
Technology levels are high with the GLC Coupé coming standard with an impressive digital interface consisting of a 12.3-inch LCD screen in front of the driver and a floating 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen in front of the centre console. Built-in navigation is standard and MBUX Augmented Reality is available as option. The latter uses a camera to superimpose virtual objects, information and markers onto the image projected across the screens. Mercedes says this makes navigation much easier, especially in urban areas.
From launch the GLC Coupé is available with two 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engines. The 220d makes 145kW and 440Nm of torque, which is good enough for 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 225km/h. Expect a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 5.8l/100km. Next up is the 300d making 198kW and 550Nm of torque. Mercedes says it will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 249km/h. Its thirst on the combined cycle measures in at a reasonable 6.1l/100km.
Both variants are meshed to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with torque sent to all four wheels via Merc's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Sports suspension is fitted as standard to all variants, however customers can choose to fit the optional Engineering Package that includes Airmatic air suspension and active rear-axle steering with a 4.5° steering angle.
Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR) is standard as is a dedicated off-road mode which, when activated, uses the vehicle's 360° camera to offer a “transparent bonnet”: a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position, enabling the driver to recognise obstacles such as large stones, ruts or deep potholes.
For loading convenience the GLC Coupé is fitted with an Easy-Pack tailgate designed to open and close at the touch of a button. This enables quick access to the 545-litre boot.
Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé is as follows:
220D 4Matic: R1,392,350
300D 4Matic: R1,447,350
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.