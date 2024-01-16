Though Porsche is yet to spill all the beans on the electric Macan's technical specifications, it has confirmed the new model will sport a super slippery drag coefficient of only 0.25, a key feature for boosting operational efficiency and extending driving range. Porsche Active Aerodynamics have also been implemented in the SUV's design and include an automatically extending rear spoiler and active cooling flaps on the front air intakes. Another notable feature is an enclosed underbody similar to that of a racing car.
The electric Macan will be powered by a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 100kWh (95 kWh can be actively used) and 800V architecture. Powering two permanently excited electric motors (one on each axle), Porsche said they provide overboost power of more than 450kW. More than 1,000Nm of torque is available in the flagship model when the launch control system is activated. Helping put all this force down to the ground is the latest-generation Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system designed to automatically vary the amount of torque distributed between the front and rear axles.
New electric Porsche Macan set for January 25 reveal
Porsche will next week unveil its new and hotly anticipated all-electric Macan.
Based on the carmaker's latest Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture (also shared with the Audi Q6 E-tron), this new from-the-ground-up SUV has already been put through its paces in a gruelling real-world test programme that's taken it to some of the planet's gnarliest terrains. This includes -30ºC ice driving in Scandinavia and +50ºC off-roading in Death Valley, California. To date, the camouflaged prototypes have completed more than 3.5-million test kilometres on test tracks and public roads.
Fast charging is standard with all electric Macan models offering a DC charging capacity of up to 270kW at 800V charging stations. The charge level can be increased from 10% to 80% in less than 22 minutes at 400V charging stations. A high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively splitting the 800V battery into two batteries, each with a rated voltage of 400V. This enables particularly efficient charging, without an additional HV booster, at up to 150kW. AC charging is possible with up to 11kW.
Driving range? You're looking at more than 500km for all variants across the WLTP cycle.
More confirmed technical highlights include Porsche Active Suspension Management system with two-valve damper technology, air suspension, rear-axle transverse lock and, for the first time, rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 5º.
The global reveal of the new all-electric Porsche Macan will happen on January 25.
