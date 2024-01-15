Abarth confirmed the 600e will ride on custom tyres developed from learnings in Formula E. Thanks to the softer compound tread on the exterior and centre area, they apparently provide extra grip when cornering and improved range, while a polyurethane insert ensures improved acoustic insulation.
In the cabin, Abarth has bolted on a set of ultra supportive front seats said to blend long-range driving comfort with strong lateral support to better hug your body through high-load corners. Some of the more obvious exterior enhancements include a more aggressive front bumper design, tinted rear light clusters and a large fixed roof spoiler.
The new Abarth 600e will have a serious sting in its tail
Developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the new Abarth 600e will be the marque's most powerful road-going car ever produced when it goes on sale later in 2024.
Built on the brand's new high-performance Perfo-eCMP platform, the electric crossover will sport an advanced powertrain tuned to deliver 179kW to the front wheels via an electric vehicle-specific limited-slip differential. Abarth has also made bespoke changes to the suspension geometry for sharper handling as well as fitting a more substantial brake package with larger rotors for better heat dissipation and fade resistance.
