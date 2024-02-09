Feast your eyes on the new Abarth 600e. Free from the automotive camouflage it wore in our previous post, this photo of the exclusive Scorpionissima launch edition reveals a host of standout design features, including an aggressive front bumper, large rear roof spoiler and chunky 20-inch alloy wheels that shroud a beefed-up brake system. Limited to 1,949 units, the Scorpionissima is licked in an exclusive shade of Hypnotic Purple paint.
Now in the final stages of its development programme, the scorpion-badged 600e is the most powerful road-going Abarth model ever built, thanks to its electric powertrain making a claimed 179kW (how much torque it produces is yet to be specified). This is sent to the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential ensuring optimal traction and cornering prowess. The crossover's high-performance Perfo-eCMP platform features updated suspension geometry for sharper handling through the twisty bits.
Expect more details and specifications closer to the car's launch in the next few weeks.
This is the new Abarth 600e without its camouflage
Image: Supplied
