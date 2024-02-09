New Models

This is the new Abarth 600e without its camouflage

09 February 2024 - 09:23 By Motoring Staff
Limited to 1,949 examples, the Scorpionissima launch edition wears a striking shade of Hypnotic Purple.
Image: Supplied

Feast your eyes on the new Abarth 600e. Free from the automotive camouflage it wore in our previous post, this photo of the exclusive Scorpionissima launch edition reveals a host of standout design features, including an aggressive front bumper, large rear roof spoiler and chunky 20-inch alloy wheels that shroud a beefed-up brake system. Limited to 1,949 units, the Scorpionissima is licked in an exclusive shade of Hypnotic Purple paint. 

Now in the final stages of its development programme, the scorpion-badged 600e is the most powerful road-going Abarth model ever built, thanks to its electric powertrain making a claimed 179kW (how much torque it produces is yet to be specified). This is sent to the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential ensuring optimal traction and cornering prowess. The crossover's high-performance Perfo-eCMP platform features updated suspension geometry for sharper handling through the twisty bits. 

Expect more details and specifications closer to the car's launch in the next few weeks.

