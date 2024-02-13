Abarth 695 75 Anniversario limited edition celebrates 75 years of Abarth

More than seven decades of Abarth might be a big deal but so too is the 134kW/250Nm 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged 'T-Jet' engine installed beneath the car's bonnet. To make sure it is bestowed with equal praise and honour, the Italian carmaker is limiting production of the Abarth 695 75 Anniversario to match the little engine's exact cubic capacity: 1,368.
Abarth is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and what better way to commemorate the automotive milestone than with the release of another special edition Abarth 695?
Based on the seemingly immortal Fiat 500 that's been in series production since 2008, the “new” Abarth 695 75 Anniversario limited edition wears black paintwork contrasted by gold Abarth door stickers and a giant gold scorpion logo etched across the roof. You also get gold 17-inch alloy wheels and bespoke 75 Anniversario decals in the shape of a piston head.
Steal a peek through that standard privacy glass and you'll notice the cabin is home to an Alcantara-wrapped dashboard and Sabelt carbon fibre bucket seats embroidered with the 75 Anniversario logo. A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is fitted as standard as is a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control and an Audio Beats sound system.
Other standout features of the Abarth 695 75 Anniversario limited edition include a fruity Record Monza exhaust system with active valve technology, a full set of Koni FSD dampers and a beefy Brembo braking system with drilled 305mm front discs and black calipers.
More than seven decades of Abarth might be a big deal but so too is the 134kW/250Nm 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged 'T-Jet' engine installed beneath the car's bonnet. To make sure it is bestowed with equal praise and honour, the Italian carmaker is limiting production of the Abarth 695 75 Anniversario to match the little engine's exact cubic capacity: 1,368.
Performance is brisk with 0-100km/h coming up in 6.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 225km/h. Abarth hasn't confirmed what gearbox will be doing duty inside the Abarth 695 75 Anniversario, but going on the press photos it appears to be the five-speed manual. Nice.
