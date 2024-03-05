New Models

New Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car is ready for action

05 March 2024 - 11:20 By Motoring Staff
The Vantage Safety Car is equipped with a host of aerodynamic upgrades.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin on Tuesday unveiled its new 2024 Vantage Formula 1 Safety Car.

Set to make its track debut at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it features a host of aerodynamic upgrades including a modified underfloor, more aggressive front splitter and a new rear wing fitted in a bespoke position with a tuned Gurney. The vehicle's roof-mounted lightbar has also received new aero-profiling to help reduce aerodynamic drag. 

New rear wing has been specifically fitted in a bespoke position with a tuned Gurney.
Image: Supplied

Inside the Vantage Safety Car sits a plethora of systems to assist the driver and passenger in their roles. The production seats have been replaced by Pole Position Seats to keep FIA Safety Car driver, Bernd Mayländer, and his passenger in place as they circulate at speed. A bespoke centre console is fitted with switchgear to work the FIA systems, along with screens showing live lap times, track positioning of all cars and a rear-view camera. 

A bespoke centre console is fitted with switchgear to work the FIA systems, along with screens showing live lap times, track positioning of all cars and a rear-view camera.
Image: Supplied

Powering the new Vantage Safety Car is the same Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine used in the standard production variant. Pushing out an impressive 498kW and 800Nm of torque, no upgrades were necessary. The vehicle's cooling system and brakes were also left untouched, a testimony to its engineering. 

“It is a pleasure to drive the Aston Martin Vantage. The car comes from an incredible bloodline and this newest version is the fastest yet,” said Mayländer.

“My first impressions were very positive as I could feel the improvement in handling and, of course, power. We need a vehicle that is fast and focused so we can respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment and the new Vantage Safety Car provides that.” 

