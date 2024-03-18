The new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models are on sale in Mzansi.
Listed on the Japanese carmaker's local website, both models are equipped with a 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine developing 150kW and 500Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm. This unit is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and a compact 7.6kg battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats. The latter also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system through a DC/DC converter.
As on Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery is juiced up during deceleration, harvesting kinetic energy and providing additional braking performance. Once charged, it distributes up to 12kW and 65Nm of torque through the motor-generator to the engine, which enhances acceleration and efficiency.
Compared to its non-hybrid sibling, the new Hilux 2.8 4X4 Legend 48V consumes 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle, a reduction of 0.6l/100km. In comparison its CO2 emissions have reduced from 209g/km to 195g/km.
Toyota reveals pricing of new Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrids
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid is available in three derivatives: Raider, Legend and Legend RS. Each comes meshed to a six-speed gearbox and can be had as either a 4x2 or 4x4.
The more people-friendly, seven-seater Fortuner 48V mild hybrid is offered in base and more plush VX guises. As with the Hilux, a six-speed transmission is fitted as standard equipment with the option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains in both variants.
Pricing for the new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models is as follows:
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine services/90,000km service plan.
