New Models

Toyota reveals pricing of new Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrids

18 March 2024 - 10:55 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid range offers enhanced efficiency.
The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid range offers enhanced efficiency.
Image: Supplied

The new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models are on sale in Mzansi.

Listed on the Japanese carmaker's local website, both models are equipped with a 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine developing 150kW and 500Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm. This unit is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and a compact 7.6kg battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats. The latter also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system through a DC/DC converter.

As on Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery is juiced up during deceleration, harvesting kinetic energy and providing additional braking performance. Once charged, it distributes up to 12kW and 65Nm of torque through the motor-generator to the engine, which enhances acceleration and efficiency.

Compared to its non-hybrid sibling, the new Hilux 2.8 4X4 Legend 48V consumes 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle, a reduction of 0.6l/100km. In comparison its CO2 emissions have reduced from 209g/km to 195g/km.

The Fortuner 48V Mild Hybrid starts at R834,800.
The Fortuner 48V Mild Hybrid starts at R834,800.
Image: Supplied

The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid is available in three derivatives: Raider, Legend and Legend RS. Each comes meshed to a six-speed gearbox and can be had as either a 4x2 or 4x4.

The more people-friendly, seven-seater Fortuner 48V mild hybrid is offered in base and more plush VX guises. As with the Hilux, a six-speed transmission is fitted as standard equipment with the option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains in both variants. 

Pricing for the new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models is as follows:

  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Raider: R774,800;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Raider: R866,000;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Legend: R869,100;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Legend: R921,800;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Legend RS: R967,500;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Legend RS: R1,023,400;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V: R834,800;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V VX: R879,300;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V 4x4: R918,600; and
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V 4X4 VX: R961,800.

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine services/90,000km service plan. 

READ MORE:

You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer

Armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday that its Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for specific Hilux Single Cab models is fully ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Ineos launches new Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab

Ineos Automotive is offering a five-seat double cab chassis variant of its rugged Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up.
Motoring
3 days ago

Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX makes its 'Last Stand' with 754kW

US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, Hennessey, has announced a special edition Last Stand version of the Mammoth ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals pricing of new Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrids New Models
  2. Pay fines now or risk arrest at Easter roadblocks, Cape Town tells motorists news
  3. You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer New Models
  4. Uber to pay $178m in Australian taxi class action settlement news
  5. Denny Hamlin overcomes tyre issues to win in Bristol Motorsport

Latest Videos

Former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau hit with multiple life sentences
Klopp congratulates Man Utd after 4-3 FA Cup epic