British carmaker Bentley on Tuesday unveiled its sinister new Bentayga S Black Edition.
Aimed at those seeking maximum visual impact, this sporting SUV distinguishes itself with a host of standout exterior design tweaks including gloss black Bentley Wings (a first in the marque's 105-year history), a pair of dark tint headlamps and unique Black Edition badging. All the vehicle's chrome brightwork has been replaced with a gloss black finish.
Available in a range of striking exterior hues (the Bentley paintbox is seemingly endless), customers can personalise their Bentayga S Black Edition with one of seven accent colours: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green and Beluga. When selected it will be applied to a laser-like stripe on the Styling Specification body kit below the front bumper and side sills and across the top of the rear spoiler. Brake calipers are painted to match, adding a splash of colour behind 22-inch black-painted wheels.
New Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition oozes attitude
Image: Bentayga S Black Edition
Image: Supplied
The same chosen accent colour is used in the SUV's cabin. Applied to the seat stitching, piping and sections of the leather trim, it cuts a sharp contrast against the new carbon fibre weave used on the fascia, centre console and waist rails. Bentley says the weave adds seemingly-3D visual depth to the fascia, providing the perfect backdrop for the Black Edition badge, which is inlaid beneath the lacquered surface to preserve the flush finish. The new Dark Chrome pack has been included as standard. This means much of the interior metal detailing — the bullseye air vents, their organ stop controls and the centre vents — has been changed from the usual bright chrome to gloss black equivalents.
Power is provided by the firm's renowned 4.0l twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine pushing out 404kW and 770Nm of torque. Exhaling through a standard sports exhaust system, Bentley says it will propel the Bentayga S Black Edition to 100km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 290km/h. Also available is the Bentayga S Hybrid Black Edition, which gets a 3.0l V6 petrol engine paired to a 100kW electric motor-generator. With a combined output of 340kW it promises 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and a VMAX of 254km/h. This efficient powertrain is also fitted with a standard performance exhaust.
Both models promise proficient handling with Bentley Dynamic Ride active roll control technology fitted as standard. There's also a new Sport mode offering improved steering feel, better turn-in response and an additional 15% increase in air suspension damping. A recalibrated Torque Vectoring by Brake system further sharpens the SUV's responses.
Pricing and availability is yet to be announced though we suspect the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition will see a limited production run.
