Arteta calls for Arsenal reaction after Villa hammer blow

Arsenal's Premier League title destiny was wrenched out of their own hands as they lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Sunday but manager Mikel Arteta said how they react will be crucial.

A first loss in 12 league games brought back horrible memories of last season when Arsenal collapsed under the relentless pressure of Manchester City.

Late goals by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins secured a superb win for Villa on a day in which Manchester City were left as clear favourites to win a fourth successive title.

City, who thrashed Luton Town on Saturday, have 73 points from 32 games with Arsenal and Liverpool, who were stunned by Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday, on 71.