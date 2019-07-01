news

Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK factory: Report

Move would be a rare bright spot for the British automotive sector, which has been hit by job cuts, plant closure announcements and falling sales

01 July 2019 - 08:58 By Reuters
The Jaguar I-Pace electric drivetrain came out top of the pops in the category of the future.
The Jaguar I-Pace electric drivetrain came out top of the pops in the category of the future.
Image: Supplied

Britain's biggest automaker, Jaguar Land Rover, is expected to announce plans next week to build electric cars at its central English Castle Bromwich factory, the Sunday Times reported.

An all-electric version of its XJ luxury saloon will be the first of three new vehicles to be made from a common skeleton, followed by a sport utility vehicle, the newspaper said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move would be a rare bright spot for the British automotive sector, which has been hit by job cuts, plant closure announcements and falling sales in recent months linked to tumbling demand for diesel vehicles and Brexit uncertainty.

MORE

Paris bans up to 60% of its cars as heatwave worsens air pollution

Paris has banned more than half of the cars registered in the region from its roads as a record heatwave worsens air pollution, the most drastic ...
Motoring
3 days ago

BMW's new hybrid cars to switch to electric-only mode in polluted cities

BMW's new hybrid cars will automatically switch off their combustion engines in heavily polluted inner-city areas and use pure electric driving mode ...
Motoring
5 days ago

BMW vows to amp up production of electric cars with 25 models in 2023

German carmaker to accelerate its plans to build new electric models, as the industry comes under pressure to meet strict emissions regulations
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features
  2. THEN AND NOW | Revisiting the iconic 1989 BMW Z1 Features
  3. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  4. SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i Reviews
  5. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features

Latest Videos

From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway
X