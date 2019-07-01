South Africa

Man with stab wounds found in car in Blairgowrie

Assault also witnessed in Woodmead

01 July 2019 - 08:23 By Iavan Pijoos
Two men were stabbed in separate incidents in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in his car with several stabbed wounds early on Monday morning..

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived on the scene in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, after 3am.

Huyssteen said it was believed the man was assaulted before he crashed his vehicle into a tree. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

In a separate incident at Buccleuch Interchange in Woodmead, Johannesburg, at around 6am, paramedics witnessed a man being assaulted and alerted the police.

Huyssteen said when they went back to the scene a taxi sped off and a man ran to the ambulance and jumped in.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, sustained a stab wound to his back and various cuts.

"It is understood that the man was catching a lift home in the taxi ... When the taxi came to a stop, they assaulted the man."

ER24 transported him to the hospital.

