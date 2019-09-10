Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race

Time is running out for European carmakers, which have waited until the last minute to try to meet ambitious EU emissions targets. If they fail to comply, they will face billions in fines.

Manufacturers from PSA Group to Volkswagen will use this week's Frankfurt Motor Show, which starts on Thursday, to reveal new models and strategies they hope can slash carbon dioxide emissions within months.

But it is a challenge fraught with danger, as the cost of pushing pricey technology on unconvinced consumers could hammer profits in an industry already suffering a downturn in sales.

“You have cars that cost an extra €10,000 (roughly R162,932) to build, fleet emissions targets requiring a certain sales volume and consumers who may or may not want them,” said one PSA executive.

“All the ingredients are there for a powerful explosive.”

By next year, CO2 must be cut to 95 grammes per kilometre for 95% of cars from the current 120.5g average, a figure that has risen of late as consumers spurn fuel-efficient diesels and embrace SUVs. All new cars in the EU must be compliant in 2021.