Climate groups call for SUVs to be banned on eve of Frankfurt Motor Show

Climate groups, including Greenpeace and Deutsche Umwelthilfe, called on Monday for sport utility vehicles to be banned as part of a wider campaign to curb pollution by the auto industry.

Carmakers should stop developing large, heavy cars and vehicles with internal combustion engines, the “Exit” consortium said at a news conference ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, which starts on Thursday.

“As long as SUVs, rather than small electric vehicles, dominate automotive transport, cars will remain the problem child for us climate activists,” the consortium said.

In a debate with the lead spokesperson from “Sand in the Gearbox”, a coalition of activists who see the automobile as an outmoded form of transport and called for a boycott of the show, Volkswagen CE Herbert Diess said his company was primarily committed to providing individual mobility and that, ultimately, consumers decide what they buy.

Volkswagen had developed several frugal and zero-emission vehicles, including the VW Lupo, which had proven less popular that larger, more spacious cars, Diess said.