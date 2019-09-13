news

These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa

Want to keep off SA criminals' "most wanted list?" Then these are the cars to put inside your garage

13 September 2019 - 13:35 By Motoring Reporter
A hijacking in process.
Image: Chayantorn Tongmorn / 123rf

On Thursday 12 September the latest South African crime statistics were released in parliament. According to this report Toyota is currently the "most wanted" vehicle among hijackers with 5,200 of the Japanese cars taken between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.

On the flipside, these are the five least hijacked vehicles reported during the same 12-month period – useful to know if you're keen on keeping a low profile. 

1: Chrysler - 3

2: Volvo - 5

3: Jaguar - 8

4: GWM & Porsche - 9

5: Dodge - 12

According to the report hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018/2019.

Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA

More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.
1 day ago

Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker

People on their way back from shopping malls make for ideal targets, warns a former car thief
2 weeks ago

We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found

The finest part of your experience with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Go involves bringing them to a stop and emerging unscathed
2 weeks ago

