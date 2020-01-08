WATCH | Elon Musk creates Twitter storm with awkward dance moves

Elon Musk raised an online storm by dancing on stage at the launch of Tesla's Model Y electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) programme on Tuesday in its new Shanghai factory, where the company delivered to the public its first cars built outside the US.

The $2bn (R28.5bn) Tesla Inc factory started delivering cars in 357 days, a record for global automakers in China. The first 10 customers received their China-made Model 3 sedans on Tuesday.

Billionaire CEO Musk danced enthusiastically on stage at the event, then stripped off his jacket and flung it aside to reveal a T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory. In a tweet, he labelled the video “NSFW" — not safe for work.

He predicted that “ultimately Tesla Model Y will have more demand than probably all the other cars of Tesla combined", with his voice cracking with emotion at times while talking about the progress of the Shanghai factory.