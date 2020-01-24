news

Suzuki's Vitara, Jeep fail Dutch emissions tests - could be banned in Europe

24 January 2020 - 11:35 By Reuters
Suzuki faces a ban on sales across Europe if its Vitara diesel model continues to break emission rules.
Image: Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp is co-operating with Dutch authorities over their findings that its diesel vehicles had broken the country's emissions rules, and is required to respond to the investigation by mid-February, the company said on Friday.

The Dutch road authority ruled on Thursday that Suzuki's Vitara and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel models both broke emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe.

In a statement, Suzuki said diesel versions of its Vitara and S-Cross vehicles used engines and emissions software supplied by Fiat Chrysler.

