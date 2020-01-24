South Africa

Police officer critical after shooting in Durban's Musgrave

24 January 2020 - 11:30 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Paramedics treat a police officer who was shot in Musgrave in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.
Image: Rescue Care

A police officer was receiving medical treatment on the scene after he was shot in Musgrave, Durban, on Friday morning.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the policeman was critically injured.

"Rescue paramedics are currently on the scene of a serious shooting incident. A SAPS member has been shot in Winter Avenue, which is off Musgrave Road in the Berea area."

Jamieson said the policeman was being treated by advanced life-support paramedics on the scene and would be taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been established, but it is believed officer may have been shot while chasing suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal police have not responded to a request for comment.

