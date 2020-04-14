Emblems 101: How Alfa Romeo got its mojo

Alfa Romeo is about as polarising as Marmite — you either have a taste for it or you don't. You'll either live with the oil leaks and questionable reliability or you won't.

However, even if you live in the latter camp, you've got to admit that the Turin-based manufacturer does ooze an undeniable charm that rival manufacturers can only ever dream of emulating.

You see, Alfa Romeo is a brand with pedigree. It's been around for 110 years and therefore has a history behind it that comparatively young brands like Hyundai and Kia cannot match. And that counts for something — because let's face it, people like to buy into a good story. Like how the “quadrifoglio” badge came to grace the flanks of its sportiest models.

In 1923, Alfa Romeo works driver Ugo Sivocci was known as l’eterno secondo — the eternal second — because fate seemed hell-bent on keeping him off the top step of the podium.