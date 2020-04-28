PODCAST | Talking classic Porsche restoration with Wernher Hartzenberg

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders.

They discuss the ins and outs of classic Porsche restoration, why the 928 makes a surprisingly good racing car and what it's like to drive a 356 Carrera 2 from Johannesburg to Matjiesfontein​.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: