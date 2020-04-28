news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Talking classic Porsche restoration with Wernher Hartzenberg

28 April 2020 - 14:53
Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders schools us in classic Porsche restoration.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders.

They discuss the ins and outs of classic Porsche restoration, why the 928 makes a surprisingly good racing car and what it's like to drive a 356 Carrera 2 from Johannesburg to Matjiesfontein​. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

