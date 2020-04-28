Cargumentative
PODCAST | Talking classic Porsche restoration with Wernher Hartzenberg
28 April 2020 - 14:53
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders.
They discuss the ins and outs of classic Porsche restoration, why the 928 makes a surprisingly good racing car and what it's like to drive a 356 Carrera 2 from Johannesburg to Matjiesfontein.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
