VW urges German government to help boost car demand as profits plunge

Volkswagen urged the German government on Wednesday to help boost demand for cars as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a plunge in first-quarter operating profits and the world's biggest car maker warned of a difficult second quarter.

"We need a swift decision on buyer incentives," said chief financial officer Frank Witter, ahead of a meeting between politicians and lobbyists in Berlin to decide on a potential stimulus plan to revive demand.

Car sales across the world have slumped as measures to contain the pandemic forced production lines to shut and showrooms to close, starving manufacturers of much needed cash for investments.

Volkswagen also warned a planned dividend increase might have to be reconsidered. In February, it proposed raising the payout to €6.50 (R128) per ordinary share, up from €4.80 (R95) in 2018, and €6.56 (R129) per preferred share, up from €4.86 (R95.65).