Used car market shows encouraging growth through June

The total value of used car sales in the month of June increased by 46% compared to May, while the market in the Western Cape – which saw a 101% increase in sales last month – is really on the boil. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo was the most popular used car sold in that province during June.

Over 25,000 used vehicles worth R7.3bn were sold during the month of June – versus 17,000 cars in May (valued at R4.9bn). Vehicle searches increased in June too – up from 39.9 million in May to 43.9 million in June.

This much has emerged from an analysis of data pertaining to vehicle sales and searches during the month of June 2020 on AutoTrader. As the country’s largest digital automotive marketplace, AutoTrader is regarded as an authoritative barometer of vehicle buying patterns and preferences.

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, this encouraging growth in the market is positive evidence of changing consumer confidence. “The move to lockdown level 3 has clearly seen consumer sentiment improving,” he said.