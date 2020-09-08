Ford's incoming CEO wants the US car maker to run like a Deere

From the moment he was named chief operating officer and heir apparent to the top spot at Ford Motor Co in February, Jim Farley has touted the growth potential of its commercial vehicles.

But it's not just more trucks and vans that Farley wants to sell. As Farley prepares to takes over as chief executive on October 1, he is betting Ford can transform its commercial vehicle business to generate recurring revenue through sales of services that take advantage of the software, data and connectivity in its F-Series pickup truck and Transit vans.

"Think of it as a second F-150," Farley told Reuters, referring to the US car maker's lucrative full-size truck business that generates $50bn in annual revenue (roughly R844.88bn). "We have the F-150 everyone loves. There's this other business out here that's huge."

"Think of the data being more powerful than the fuel economy of the vehicle," he added.

Car makers like Ford have talked for a long time about generating post-sale revenue from connected vehicles, but they have struggled to deliver. As a result, Ford has been abandoned by growth-oriented investors, despite its lucrative F-series franchise.