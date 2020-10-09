How to reduce the cost of vehicle ownership

Insurance

It is often possible to negotiate a discount if you include your car as part of your overall short-term insurance policy. It is also worthwhile to shop around for more competitive rates every 12 to 24 months. Your credit profile also influences your risk status and therefore maintaining a healthy credit scorecard is advantageous and helps to attract a favourable monthly premium.

It is also in your best interest to consult your insurance provider about a potential discount on your premiums if you do not use your vehicle as frequently as before due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, as your risk profile may have reduced.

Maintenance

The focus should be on the type of maintenance that will enable you to keep your car in a good condition, allowing you to keep it for longer and achieve some savings in the process.

While a new vehicle would typically be covered by a maintenance plan for a specific period, with a used vehicle, the maintenance premium will increase with the mileage. The maintenance considerations should already be considered when buying the vehicle. This may require increased savings.

To reduce your maintenance costs and prolong the lifespan of your tyres, rotate them at regular intervals. To replace all four tyres at once could cost as much as R8,000 or well over R10,000 depending on the brand and type of tyre required.