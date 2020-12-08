news

BMW creates data hub with Amazon to boost efficiency

08 December 2020 - 12:07 By Reuters
AWS and the BMW Group will jointly develop innovative cloud-enabled solutions.
AWS and the BMW Group will jointly develop innovative cloud-enabled solutions.
Image: Getty Images

BMW has developed a data hub with Amazon's cloud computing division, in a sign of how companies are increasingly using “big data” to try to boost efficiency.

“We want to switch from gut-driven decisions to data-driven decisions,” said Kai Demtroder, vice-president of data transformation at BMW. “We have a few hundred data scientists at BMW, but the aim is to make the data accessible to everyone.”

Demtroder said BMW's “cloud data hub” proved its value as the Covid-19 pandemic began to affect auto production in the spring, as data from Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabled the German carmaker to see which supplier plants had problems.

“This was a clear case where we had all the data and we could use it immediately to respond to the crisis,” he said.

BMW and AWS have been working together since 2015 and have spent the last year and a half jointly developing the carmaker's data hub.

Up to 5,000 BMW employees will also be trained to use AWS technologies to make better use of data.

The hub will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict consumer demand for BMW vehicles so the carmaker can order the right parts from suppliers, comply with regulations across different markets and automatically check requirements needed to design new vehicles.

The global market for cloud storage services is expected to grow from $50.1bn (roughly R755,6bn) this year to $137.3bn (roughly R2.1-trillion) by 2025, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets.

Last week, Canadian technology specialist BlackBerry and AWS said they had developed a cloud-based software platform designed to help car makers and suppliers standardise vehicle data.

MORE

Japanese companies form industry group to support hydrogen supply chain

Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp have established a new organisation, the Japan Hydrogen Association, to promote the creation of a ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

VW CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen, the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles

Black employees make up just 4% of Tesla Inc's American leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country, the electric carmaker has ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really? news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives
  3. Hyundai recalls 129,000 vehicles for engine issue news
  4. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  5. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X