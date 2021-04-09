Top ten fuel sippers

This past Wednesday saw the adjustment of the petrol fuel prices announced by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) last month. The increase saw 95 octane rise R1/l inland and 99c at the coast and 95c inland and 94c at the coast for 93 octane.

A litre of 95 Ron will now cost drivers R17.32. This marks the steepest price commanded since the R17.08 set late in 2018. The wholesale price of high-sulphur diesel also increased by 65c inland and 64c at the coast, with low-sulphur diesel to go up by 63c inland and 62c at the coast.

This will force many people to perhaps reduce unnecessary travel while there’s the option of deploying a few tricks to counter the fuel price smack, like deploying economic driving styles.

We also have another strategy for you but unfortunately this one will require a whole lot of money to get you to enjoy the fruits of parsimony at the pumps. We have sought to find ‘ten of the least guzzling cars’ on sale right now, and as you can see below, they aren’t your typical budget car types.

But the gathered list tells a different story — that of electrification as all of them are hybrids. Essentially this defines a vehicle that is powered by both a conventional engine and an electric motor that either self charges or can also be charged using a domestic wall socket or wall box. The savings in fuel are there for all to see.

Mind you, there’s also the option of zero-fuel electric cars which are also on sale, which is a tantalising prospect in these days of expensive fuel.