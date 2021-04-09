Recommendation
Top ten fuel sippers
We are under no illusion that these 10 cars are out of reach for most but their fuel eating habits can't be disputed
This past Wednesday saw the adjustment of the petrol fuel prices announced by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) last month. The increase saw 95 octane rise R1/l inland and 99c at the coast and 95c inland and 94c at the coast for 93 octane.
A litre of 95 Ron will now cost drivers R17.32. This marks the steepest price commanded since the R17.08 set late in 2018. The wholesale price of high-sulphur diesel also increased by 65c inland and 64c at the coast, with low-sulphur diesel to go up by 63c inland and 62c at the coast.
This will force many people to perhaps reduce unnecessary travel while there’s the option of deploying a few tricks to counter the fuel price smack, like deploying economic driving styles.
We also have another strategy for you but unfortunately this one will require a whole lot of money to get you to enjoy the fruits of parsimony at the pumps. We have sought to find ‘ten of the least guzzling cars’ on sale right now, and as you can see below, they aren’t your typical budget car types.
But the gathered list tells a different story — that of electrification as all of them are hybrids. Essentially this defines a vehicle that is powered by both a conventional engine and an electric motor that either self charges or can also be charged using a domestic wall socket or wall box. The savings in fuel are there for all to see.
Mind you, there’s also the option of zero-fuel electric cars which are also on sale, which is a tantalising prospect in these days of expensive fuel.
10. Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid
With a 3.4l/100km fuel eating average, this ‘German tank’ is the most expensive to run of the group. The Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid is an entry-level model of Porsche’s hybrid luxury and performance SUV range that combines a 3.0l V6 with an electric motor. Price? R2,019,000.
9. Range Rover L Autobiography P400e
This British behemoth also happens to be the largest car here, and the heaviest at 2.509 tonnes. Hybrid technology of a 2.0l four cylinder mixed with an electric motor and an aluminium body have done wonders to gift it an average of 2.8l/100km. It’s just as luxurious, capable off-road and costs R3,221,300.
8. Range Rover Sport P300e
Coming in slightly cheaper at R2,835,200 is the big Range Rover’s less cumbersome cousin — the Range Rover Sport with a similar 2.8l/100km average. It uses the same powertrain tech and lightweight construction.
7. Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid
At number seven is the sleek and fast Porsche sedan. It’s quite impressive that it can use its 514kW and 870Nm to accelerate to 100km/h in 3.2 secs, and then run out of speed at 315km/h while able to flip the script and dawdle about using only 2.7l/100km. All that talent will set you back R3,449,000.
6. BMW X5 45e
The popular BMW X5 range can be had in a variety of engines, from spicy petrols and diesels with many turbos or a petrol-electric hybrid. If you opt for the latter, the 45e, you’ll enjoy low fuel consumption to the tune of 2.5l/100km on average.
5. Range Rover Velar P400e S
The Velar is among of the most popular latter day SUVs. The arresting looks play a pivotal role in the numbers seen on the roads and those who opt to have it in P400e S guise can roam the streets even more thanks to a 2.3l/100km fuel eating average.
4. Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid
Porsche’s Panamera range is extensive and those with an eye towards economy instead of the absurd velocity of the Turbo ranges can settle for the less powerful hybrid model. It’s still a fast thing with a 280km/h top speed but crucially it can sip on 2.2l/100km.
3. Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription
Swedish brand Volvo has never been shy about its ambitions to prioritise safety ahead of thrills. The XC90 is an exemplary family and luxury SUV with unquestionable credentials. In T8 hybrid guise it adds a low 2.1/100km fuel average to the package.
2. Jaguar E-Pace P300e AWD R-Dynamic HSE
The smallest Jaguar SUV range was recently bolstered with an electrified model, the P300e. Thanks to its more compact dimensions, use of lightweight aluminium build and the same group hybrid technology the fuel consumption average dips to an alluring 2.0l/100km.
1. Range Rover Evoque P300e R-Dynamic S
And the current champion of most fuel efficient cars is the Range Rover Evoque with the only average that dips below the 2.0l mark. Its maker says it’s possible to munch on 1,9l/100km on a cycle.
Fuel consumption figures are manufacturer claims.