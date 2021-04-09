news

Recommendation

Top ten fuel sippers

We are under no illusion that these 10 cars are out of reach for most but their fuel eating habits can't be disputed

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
09 April 2021 - 15:15
April saw higher fuel prices across the board as many motorists already struggle to fill their tanks.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov /123rf

This past Wednesday saw the adjustment of the petrol fuel prices announced by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) last month. The increase saw 95 octane rise R1/l inland and 99c at the coast and 95c inland and 94c at the coast for 93 octane.

A litre of 95 Ron will now cost drivers R17.32. This marks the steepest price commanded since the R17.08 set late in 2018. The wholesale price of high-sulphur diesel also increased by 65c inland and 64c at the coast, with low-sulphur diesel to go up by 63c inland and 62c at the coast.

This will force many people to perhaps reduce unnecessary travel while there’s the option of deploying a few tricks to counter the fuel price smack, like deploying economic driving styles.

We also have another strategy for you but unfortunately this one will require a whole lot of money to get you to enjoy the fruits of parsimony at the pumps. We have sought to find ‘ten of the least guzzling cars’ on sale right now, and as you can see below, they aren’t your typical budget car types.

But the gathered list tells a different story — that of electrification as all of them are hybrids. Essentially this defines a vehicle that is powered by both a conventional engine and an electric motor that either self charges or can also be charged using a domestic wall socket or wall box. The savings in fuel are there for all to see.

Mind you, there’s also the option of zero-fuel electric cars which are also on sale, which is a tantalising prospect in these days of expensive fuel.  

Porsche Cayenne is also available with fuel economic hybrid models.
Image: Supplied

10. Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid

With a 3.4l/100km fuel eating average, this ‘German tank’ is the most expensive to run of the group. The Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid is an entry-level model of Porsche’s hybrid luxury and performance SUV range that combines a 3.0l V6 with an electric motor. Price? R2,019,000.

Indulgence and excess are what the Range Rover Vogue is all about.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

9. Range Rover L Autobiography P400e

This British behemoth also happens to be the largest car here, and the heaviest at 2.509 tonnes. Hybrid technology of a 2.0l four cylinder mixed with an electric motor and an aluminium body have done wonders to gift it an average of 2.8l/100km. It’s just as luxurious, capable off-road and costs R3,221,300.

The Range Rover Sport line-up has been boosted by new in-line six-cylinder motors with mild hybrid technology.
Image: Supplied

8. Range Rover Sport P300e

Coming in slightly cheaper at R2,835,200 is the big Range Rover’s less cumbersome cousin — the Range Rover Sport with a similar 2.8l/100km average. It uses the same powertrain tech and lightweight construction.   

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Image: Supplied

7. Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid

At number seven is the sleek and fast Porsche sedan. It’s quite impressive that it can use its 514kW and 870Nm to accelerate to 100km/h in 3.2 secs, and then run out of speed at 315km/h while able to flip the script and dawdle about using only 2.7l/100km. All that talent will set you back R3,449,000.  

SUV practicality meets sophistication, performance and low emissions in new X5 45e.
Image: Supplied

6. BMW X5 45e

The popular BMW X5 range can be had in a variety of engines, from spicy petrols and diesels with many turbos or a petrol-electric hybrid. If you opt for the latter, the 45e, you’ll enjoy low fuel consumption to the tune of 2.5l/100km on average.

The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting new engine derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

5. Range Rover Velar P400e S

The Velar is among of the most popular latter day SUVs. The arresting looks play a pivotal role in the numbers seen on the roads and those who opt to have it in P400e S guise can roam the streets even more thanks to a 2.3l/100km fuel eating average.

The Porche Panamera can also be had in 463kW Porsche Turbo S guise with a claimed maximum speed of 315km/h.
Image: Supplied

4. Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid

Porsche’s Panamera range is extensive and those with an eye towards economy instead of the absurd velocity of the Turbo ranges can settle for the less powerful hybrid model. It’s still a fast thing with a 280km/h top speed but crucially it can sip on 2.2l/100km.

Volvo XC90.
Image: Denis Droppa

3. Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription

Swedish brand Volvo has never been shy about its ambitions to prioritise safety ahead of thrills. The XC90 is an exemplary family and luxury SUV with unquestionable credentials. In T8 hybrid guise it adds a low 2.1/100km fuel average to the package.

This Jaguar can proceed with economy-minded stealth.
Image: Supplied

2. Jaguar E-Pace P300e AWD R-Dynamic HSE

The smallest Jaguar SUV range was recently bolstered with an electrified model, the P300e. Thanks to its more compact dimensions, use of lightweight aluminium build and the same group hybrid technology the fuel consumption average dips to an alluring 2.0l/100km.

The Range Rover Evoque is available as a plug-in hybrid and boasts the lowest quoted fuel consumption average.
Image: Supplied

1. Range Rover Evoque P300e R-Dynamic S

And the current champion of most fuel efficient cars is the Range Rover Evoque with the only average that dips below the 2.0l mark. Its maker says it’s possible to munch on 1,9l/100km on a cycle.

Fuel consumption figures are manufacturer claims.

 

