Five things the government can do to reduce fuel prices

Providing cheaper fuel to SA's citizens will not happen with the flick of switch but will require a multifaceted, multi-departmental approach with the involvement of the private sector.

This is the view of the Automobile Association (AA) which on Wednesday made representations to the parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on how to mitigate rising fuel costs in SA.

“Our view is clear that a comprehensive, long-term analysis of the components of the fuel price needs to be done as a matter of urgency, and that all calculations relating to the fuel price be audited to determine if they are still relevant and appropriate to South African conditions,” said Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.

Apart from focusing on the fuel price itself, Groenewald says, extensive research must be conducted into every single element of the fuel value chain which contributes to the fuel price. Alternatives must be sought if any elements are deemed too expensive, and every cent being charged must be justified.