WATCH | Nissan develops technology to halve recycling cost of rare earths

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd has developed a new technology to halve the cost of recycling rare earths used in magnet motors for electric vehicles (EVs), the company said on Friday.

With tension simmering between China and the US, automakers are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the EV revolution, namely permanent magnets that power electric engines, as most are made of rare earth metals from China.

Automakers are also concerned about huge price swings of the metals and environmental damage in the supply chain.

Nissan, collaborating with Katsunori Yamaguchi, a professor at Waseda University, established a new recycling technology to recover rare earth compounds in high purity and efficiency without dismantling the motor, which is the conventional way.

Permanent magnet motors — using rare earths such as neodymium and dysprosium — naturally have magnetic force. These are at the heart of many electric motors, powering the rotor of the drivetrain.