Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘stable’ after being rushed to KZN hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in a stable condition after being rushed to a KwaZulu-Natal north coast hospital on Wednesday night.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation said on Friday: “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late on Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May.

“Her medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed the princess is stable.”

Security was beefed up at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital when the VIP patient was admitted to the facility.

The 43-year-old princess was staying at a lodge in northern KZN when she became ill.

The hospital told TimesLIVE on Friday: "Netcare Alberlito Hospital is not in a position to provide you with the information requested as we adhere to patient confidentiality and privacy of personal information in accordance with relevant legislation.”