Urban garb, hybrid power for 2022 Landy Disco Sport
Land Rover is adding an Urban Edition version to the Discovery Sport line-up, a hybrid derivative and minor revisions for 2022.
The model faces a tough time when you factor in its relatively high base price (upwards of R1,022,900) and the existence of formidable contenders such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Porsche Macan and Volvo XC60.
The Urban Edition is based on the R-Dynamic models and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishes, non-leather Luxtec suede-cloth seats and a black contrast roof. It us available in five colours: Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.
As standard, the Urban Edition boasts a powered tailgate and the Clear Sight interior rear-view mirror, which switches between a video feed and mirror, allowing the driver to see what’s behind the vehicle even if the view is obscured by passengers or luggage. The familiar core choices remain: two four-cylinder Ingenium powertrains, both paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.
The D200 uses a turbocharged-diesel motor, producing 147kW and 430Nm with acceleration from 0-100km/h happening in 8.6 seconds, while the 183kW/365Nm P250 turbocharged-petrol delivers 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.
The P300e plug-in hybrid delivers an electric-only range of up to 60km and CO2 emissions as low as 48g/km. It packs a 147kW, 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located below the rear seats. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds and promises fuel economy as low as 1.5l/100km.
A dedicated mode allows the system to recharge more effectively on the move when battery charge is being saved for a later part of the journey — at a steady 113km/h, up to 80% of the battery charge can be attained in just 90 minutes, Land Rover claims. The P300e is the priciest of the lot, at R1,411,600 before options.
Inside, buyers will find the praiseworthy Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems. Music streaming service Spotify is integrated as a media source within the infotainment menu and connectivity is supported by Bluetooth pairing for two phones at once. Wireless device charging with signal-boosting is also available as an option. Land Rover’s second-generation wearable activity key allows customers to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle just by being nearby, with no need for a traditional key fob.
Activated via the touchscreen, customers can check the quality of the air in the cabin with a smart cabin air filtration system which also filters out harmful fine particulate matter. The system, introduced in addition to the existing cabin air ionisation feature, can filter out fine allergens, pollen and even strong smells.
Other technology worth noting includes a rear traffic monitor with automatic braking, while an optional 3D surround camera lets the driver see what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 30km/h, making manoeuvring and navigating difficult terrain simpler.
These systems complement the Clear Sight system introduced in 2019: smart camera technology that stitches together visuals of aspects that would usually be obscured, like the section beneath the bonnet. This allows drivers to see what they are treading over off road via the central screen.
Practicality has always been a strong suit of the British sport-utility vehicle, thanks to its seven-seater capability and split-folding second row. According to the company, there are as many as 24 ways in which to configure the seats.
