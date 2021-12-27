Urban garb, hybrid power for 2022 Landy Disco Sport

A dedicated mode allows the system to recharge more effectively on the move when battery charge is being saved for a later part of the journey — at a steady 113km/h, up to 80% of the battery charge can be attained in just 90 minutes, Land Rover claims. The P300e is the priciest of the lot, at R1,411,600 before options.



Inside, buyers will find the praiseworthy Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems. Music streaming service Spotify is integrated as a media source within the infotainment menu and connectivity is supported by Bluetooth pairing for two phones at once. Wireless device charging with signal-boosting is also available as an option. Land Rover’s second-generation wearable activity key allows customers to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle just by being nearby, with no need for a traditional key fob.

Activated via the touchscreen, customers can check the quality of the air in the cabin with a smart cabin air filtration system which also filters out harmful fine particulate matter. The system, introduced in addition to the existing cabin air ionisation feature, can filter out fine allergens, pollen and even strong smells.