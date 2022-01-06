news

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast eyes US battery factory

06 January 2022 - 07:37 By Reuters
VinFast made its product debut at the Paris motor show in 2018.
VinFast made its product debut at the Paris motor show in 2018.
Image: Newspress UK

Vietnamese car maker VinFast plans to build electric vehicle battery cells and packs in its planned US manufacturing complex, its global CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

VinFast, part of Vingroup JSC, the largest conglomerate in the Communist-ruled country, had previously said it planned to start producing electric vehicles in the US in the second half of 2024.

VinFast is betting on the US market, where it plans to debut affordable electric sport utility vehicles late this year with its battery leasing models.

“We will build our gigafactory in the US as well,” said Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup vice-chair and VinFast Global CEO. The company will continue to source batteries from its suppliers, she added.

It will initially assemble battery packs with cells sourced from its supplier at its US complex before starting its own production there, she said.

“We have narrowed down from I think, over 50 sites to about three sites,” she said during her US visit to attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

She will visit some sites during her trip before making a decision this year, adding that the “mega site” would also include an electric bus factory.

In December, Vingroup said it had started building a battery cell plant in Vietnam so Vinfast can own its battery supply chain. The company is looking to initially produce 100,000 battery packs per year and then upgrade its capacity to a million.

Vinfast became Vietnam's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. It began selling EVs in Vietnam at the end of 2021.

VinFast to debut first cars at Paris Motor Show

Motoring
3 years ago

Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast starts building battery factory

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast started construction of a battery manufacturing factory in the country that will power its electric cars ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Merc’s Vision EQXX previews radical EV future

This week Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off its Vision EQXX, which the company bills as its expression of what the electric vehicle of the future ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price to drop by R0.71 per litre from Wednesday news
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Ford EcoSport Black is little more than a sticker job Reviews
  5. Kia’s Carens has smart looks and top-drawer tech news

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town