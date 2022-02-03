Driving licence problems need more time to solve, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) is encouraged that the driving licence card printing machine is operational and efforts are under way to clear the huge backlog in the delivery of cards to motorists.

However, the AA remains concerned about the capacity of the card renewal system to service the 2.1 million motorists who must renew their cards before the end of March and believes that more time is needed to resolve the backlogs.

In August last year, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that driving licence cards that expired between March 26 2020 and August 31 2021 will be valid until March 31 2022.

. In November last year, the machine printing licence cards broke down and was sent for repairs to Germany. Printing resumed on January 22 and 400,000 cards a month are to be printed to clear the backlog. The department says it will clear the backlog by the end of April.

“Given the huge challenges of renewing licence cards, and in the context of the backlogs, we believe an extension to the grace period beyond March 31 would be prudent. As it stands, the number of people needing to renew is growing and government must do everything it can to accommodate them,” says the AA.

While the minister noted that the two new centres in Midrand and Centurion to cater for renewals are underutilised by the public, it may be impractical for many to use them.

“Driving licence testing centres are located to accommodate people of specific areas and if these centres cannot assist them they may not be in a position to use other centres; these may be too far or too costly for them to access. While these two new centres provide state-of-the-art facilities it would have perhaps been better to upgrade and improve resources at existing centres."

Mbalula said new licence cards with advanced security features would be available from October 2023.

“These cards may provide added security, and can, according to the minister, be used as official identification, all of which is a positive development.

"However, if the problems around applying and issuing cards are not resolved, the introduction of a new card — however advanced — will solve nothing. We await the introduction of new online procedures which are slated to come into effect February 17 as a way of dealing effectively with the renewal procedures” the AA said.

The association welcomed Mbalula's announcement on the possible extension of the validity period of licence cards from five to 10 years.