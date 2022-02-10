news

WATCH | Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor in action

Ford releases teaser video ahead of the February 22 reveal

10 February 2022 - 09:28 By Motoring Reporter

Ford Motor Company will reveal the high-performance derivative of the next-generation Ranger on February 22, at 9am via Ford SA’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, the rally-bred bakkie has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher, next-generation hardware to create the most advanced Ranger Raptor yet.

For a taste of what’s to come, watch the latest next-gen Ranger Raptor teaser video here.

 

MORE

WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger

The next-generation Ford Ranger is set to launch later in 2022. Built to rival the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max, this hotly ...
Motoring
3 days ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Ford Ranger Raptor shines on a gravelly 3,750km adventure

There really is a town called Putsonderwater. I’d thought it was just a made-up name to denote godforsaken out-of-the-way places, but here it was: a ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Volkswagen teases its all-new 2022 Amarok

Volkswagen has unveiled teaser pictures of the next-generation Amarok bakkie, which will reach global markets next year
Motoring
2 months ago

Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last

The new-generation one-tonner is smarter, bolder-looking and more powerful
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger New Models
  2. These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January news
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews
  4. REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch Reviews
  5. F1 drivers to stop taking the knee Motorsport

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song